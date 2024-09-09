Jordanian queen railed against Israel day before deadly shooting

Queen Rania of Jordan arrives for a meeting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, June 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

“This devaluation of life must be called out for what it is: anti-Palestinian racism,” said Queen Rania.

By World Israel News Staff

Just one day before a Jordanian terrorist murdered three Israelis, the country’s queen accused Israel of a “criminal occupation” against the Palestinian people.

Jordan’s Queen Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, gave an impassioned speech at a European economic conference on Saturday, during which she railed against the Jewish State.

“For decades, beginning before last October, Palestinians have been subjected to a crushing, criminal occupation,” she said at the 50th European House Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.

“Palestinians, too, have the right to live in security and peace. And yet, here we are, still.”

Notably, Queen Rania‘s speech avoided any mention of Palestinian terror, including the October 7th massacres perpetrated by Hamas that saw 1,200 people in Israel murdered and triggered the current war.

“Is the world saying that Israel’s security is more important than anyone else’s and, therefore, nothing is off-limits in its pursuit? That no level of Palestinian suffering is too high a price to pay?” she continued.

“This devaluation of life must be called out for what it is: anti-Palestinian racism. This failure cannot stand.”

Queen Rania railed against European countries for promoting themselves as bastions for liberal values and human rights, while continuing to maintain diplomatic, security, and trade ties with the Jewish State.

“What is the Global South supposed to think when they see the West stand up for the people of Ukraine while leaving innocent civilians in Gaza to unprecedented collective punishment? What conclusions are people to draw about who matters, who doesn’t, and why?” she said.

“More than hypocritical, the double standard is dehumanizing. It is cruel. And if it isn’t racist, I don’t know what is. That’s why rejecting double standards, demanding accountability, and finding a common path to peace is necessary to create the future that Palestinians, Israelis, and all of us deserve.”

The day after Queen Rania’s speech, a Jordanian truck driver opened fire on three Israeli workers at the Allenby Crossing, murdering them in an unprovoked terror attack.