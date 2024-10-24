Kamala Harris evades question of whether she would be more pro-Israel than Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly focused on Palestinians when asked about policies concerning the Gaza war.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During a Philadelphia town hall event, Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly focused on Palestinians when asked about policies concerning the Gaza war and wouldn’t answer the question of whether she would show greater support for Israel than Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Replying to the first general question about the Gaza war, Harris said, “So I will say, and I think this is to your point, far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed. It’s unconscionable.”

She added that Sinwar’s killing provided an opportunity to end the war, return the hostages and “bring relief to the Palestinian people, and work toward a two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians in equal measure have security, where the Palestinian people have dignity, self-determination, and the safety they so rightly deserve.”

When CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked about citizens who may refuse to vote for her because of the Biden Administration’s support for Israel, Harris responded by expressing sympathy for anti-Israel sentiments.

“Listen, I am not going to deny the strong feelings that people have. I don’t know anyone who has seen the images who would not have strong feelings about what has happened, much less those who have relatives who have died and been killed,” she said.

When Cooper asked Harris if she would be more pro-Israel than Donald Trump and she dodged the question and instead focused on her opponent’s alleged affinity for authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin and compared him to Adolf Hitler.

“I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous,” Harris said. “And if the president of the United States, the commander in chief, is saying to his generals, in essence, why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals? This is a serious, serious issue, and we know who he is.”