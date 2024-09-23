What had begun with a mailer turned into support for race riots.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

It was 2003 and Kamala Harris was making her closing argument in the race to become San Francisco’s district attorney.

Her opponent, Terence Hallinan, the incumbent DA, the son of a Communist father, had been backed by George Soros as one of his first pro-crime DAs, had come out against the death penalty, for drugs and against the police, and that gave him impeccable leftist credentials. How was Kamala going to run to the left of a man like that?

The answer came in the form of a postcard mailer featuring black and white photos of the last ten DAs with the words, “It’s time for a change.”

What did her leftist opponent have in common with Charles Fickert: a tough Republican DA known for going after leftist anarchists in court and after their supporters outside it with his fists?

Not a thing except that they were both white men.

When all else failed, Kamala had one argument to fall back on. Race. It was the same argument that she deployed in the 2020 primaries against Joe Biden when she falsely claimed to have been saved from a life of racial segregation by being bused out of Berkeley.

Not only did she know that her racebating was a lie, but during the vice presidential search committee interview, she was unapologetic about pulling a racial hoax in the hopes of winning an election.

“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” a committee member recalled. But there was more to Kamala’s racism than just rhetoric.

As California’s attorney general, Kamala boasted of imposing the country’s first ‘unconscious bias’ or ‘implicit bias’ training program for law enforcement.

Based on the precepts of critical race theory, such programs blame police officers for higher crime rates among some minority groups and are premised on the racist idea that all white people are ‘unconsciously’ bigots.

“We need to have an honest conversation that includes addressing the way implicit bias in policing undermines the public’s trust,” Attorney General Kamala Harris argued.

After the Ferguson race riots, Kamala described the BLM violence and its associated movement in her inaugural address as an “important conversation” about “injustice” to which she would respond by launching a “complete review of our special agent training on implicit bias”.

Kamala’s racist white people training courses for law enforcement was created in partnership with Jennifer Eberhardt whose dubious studies supposedly demonstrated that people were primed to see violence around black faces.

However, Eberhardt’s studies supposedly also showed that “if white or black people had been exposed to black faces beforehand they were a lot quicker to detect blurry images of apes” because “there’s this tight association between blacks and apes and there’s a racial imagery there that’s affecting our visual perception.”

The implicit bias training ushered in by Kamala was relying on the ‘research’ of a woman who claimed that white and black people subconsciously believed that black people were monkeys.

In her inaugural address, Kamala described herself “as a daughter of Brown v. Board of Education and the civil rights movement, I know we can make progress.”

This was an implicit rehearsal of the same lie about attending segregated schools that she would later deploy at the 2020 campaign debate, but it was also an assertion that her support for ‘implicit bias’ training with its conviction that everyone is racist was advancing, rather than attacking, the civil rights movement.

The civil rights movement had now come to mean that everyone was racist and secretly believed that black people were monkeys unless they were trained out of that belief.

Eberhardt’s bizarre ape research, conducted on mostly white graduate students, was used to demonize police officers and justify implicit bias reprogramming.

“African-Americans are still dehumanized; we’re still associated with apes in this country. That association can lead people to condone the beating of black suspects by police officers,” Eberhardt had argued.

Even as crime was rising, Kamala doubled down on the deconstruction of public safety and law enforcement in the name of racism while weaponizing race in preparation for her Senate run.

In the Senate, Kamala pressured the FBI to stop monitoring black supremacist hate groups like the ones responsible for the murder of 5 police officers in Dallas and that went on to kill three people at a Kosher supermarket in New Jersey. As she prepared for a presidential run, Senator Kamala Harris rebuilt her political identity around racism and race-baiting.

“We must speak this truth: the very foundation of our country was built on the backs of enslaved people,” Kamala tweeted in praise of the 1619 Project.

She appeared at the convention for Al Sharpton’s National Action Network hate group and endorsed slavery reparations. Kamala bizarrely claimed that black people were still having heart attacks due to the legacy of slavery.

Kamala’s racebaiting however failed to hold on to black support. After accusing Biden of racism to break away enough black voters to win the primaries, she still ended up polling at 2% among women and 4% among black people, but blamed her failure on sexism and racism.

“Is America ready for that? Are they ready for a woman of color to be President of the United States?” Kamala complained before being forced to drop out of the 2020 primaries.

The only lesson that she came away with was that she had not been racist enough.

While the BLM race riots were destroying American cities, Kamala praised the racist hate group’s rallies. “They’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop.”

She fundraised for a bail fund that freed rioters and criminals with the intention of putting more of the BLM rioters back on the street in Minneapolis and other parts of the country.

Before the election, Kamala tried to lay personal claim to the mantle of BLM. She hailed the racist hate group as “the most significant agent for change” then claimed “I grew up in protest” and had “been in marches since I was in a stroller”.

Kamala’s embrace of black nationalism and contempt for America evolved alongside her political career in the two decades since she had won an election by dismissing her opponent as just another white man.

What had begun with a mailer turned into support for race riots.

What factors beyond political opportunism drove Kamala’s racism? Kamala has credited her pastor, Rev. Amos Brown, a friend of Obama’s racist and anti-American pastor Jeremiah Wright, for inspiring her politics.

Brown, a member of several reparations commissions, had defended Wright’s racism and allegedly spouted some of her own.

Rev. Brown had claimed that America was a racist country and that “America has not changed” since the days of segregation. “This sin of race is so deep, so pervasive in the body politic of America that if we don’t find a remnant to help turn things around, America is going to go down.”

Kamala praises Rev. Brown and appears to have absorbed his view of America, but there is also another less obvious influence driving her toward racism and hatred of America.

The irony of Kamala’s black nationalism was that she was not only biracial like Obama, but had often emphasized the Indian identity of her mother at least as much as her father’s race. The irony lay even deeper in that Kamala’s black father had rejected such simpleminded racialism.

Shyamala Gopalan, Kamala’s Brahmin Indian mother, had always been the bigger black nationalist than Donald Harris: Kamala’s Jamaican father.

Harris, the Marxist professor whose academic career led to a split with Kamala’s mother, emphasized a classic Marxist understanding that prioritized class over race.

His writings show not only a marked skepticism of what would become the fashionable tenets of critical race theory, but a willingness to dissect his own complex family history and ancestral connections to slave owners and slavery.

This attitude is not atypical of many Jamaican intellectuals who see the racial interplay of the past as a matter of history rather than the eternal victimhood and crippling entitlement of the 1619 Project.

Kamala’s black nationalism did not come from her black father, but her radical leftist Indian mother who despised America and white people far more than Donald Harris ever did.

“I raised them in an African-American community, for a very special reason,” Gopalan, a successful cancer researcher, claimed. “It doesn’t make a damn bit of difference if your color comes from India or African Americans, because this country is racist based on color.”

Kamala was raised by her mother to hate America and see racism everywhere. Along the way, she also discovered that racism could be advantageous to her career. And from fake stories of segregation to subconscious apes, she embraced the hate and never looked back.