Katz: Hamas to pay ‘increasingly heavy price’ unless it frees hostages

Defence minister Israel Katz arrives for a vote on the state bought outside the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli political and military leaders are considering plans for a fresh ground campaign in Gaza that could include a military occupation of the entire enclave for months or longer.

By JNS

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the Israel Defense Forces’ operational plans to continue military actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During a visit to the Gaza Division on Tuesday, Katz met with senior military officials, including Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram and 252nd Division commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Vach.

“Our main goal is to bring the hostages home,” Katz stated. “If Hamas continues to refuse a deal, it will pay an increasingly heavy price. We will take territory, eliminate terrorist operatives and destroy infrastructure until Hamas is completely defeated.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has called for an escalation against the Hamas terrorist group.

“Hamas is stalling for time—this is a strategy, not just a tactic,” Zamir said in security discussions, according to a Channel 12 News report on Monday. “The IDF’s actions are hurting them and causing instability, but they are not leading to the release of hostages. Therefore, we have no choice—we must increase the pressure.”

Israeli political and military leaders are considering plans for a fresh ground campaign in Gaza that could include a military occupation of the entire enclave for months or longer, according to the Washington Post.

Current and former Israeli officials briefed on the matter told the Post that the new tactics would likely include direct military control of humanitarian aid, targeting Hamas’s civilian leadership and evacuating women, children and vetted noncombatants to “humanitarian bubbles” while laying siege to those who remain.

Israeli officials emphasized to the Post that Jerusalem is still waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks and no decisions have been made on whether—or how—to escalate the current phase of the offensive, which has so far consisted mostly of aerial bombardment.