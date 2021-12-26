Iran threatens to ‘liberate’ Jerusalem, blow up nuclear reactor

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tweets that it will level Tel Aviv and Dimona, return control of Jerusalem to Muslim hands.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened Israel in a series of tweets on Friday, stating that the Islamic Republic is ready and willing to level the desert city of Dimona, where Israel’s nuclear reactor is reportedly located, and conquer Jerusalem.

The account, which tweets in Arabic – a language which the vast majority of Iranians do not speak or understand, as the national language of Iran is Farsi – posted a clip of what appeared to be missile tests and explosions in the desert.

“Then on the day, we [God] will deal you the fiercest blow. We will surely inflict punishment,” read the caption to the video, along with the hashtag “Dimona” – insinuating that such military forces would be used on the Negev city.

Yesterday, Iran’s Military Achievements Media Twitter account, which is affiliated with the IRGC, tweeted a video of a ballistic missile test which they claim could reach Dimona.

תקיפת המרכז הישראלי לפיתוח נשק להשמדה המונית במסגרת תרגיל משותף “הנביא הגדול-17” More: https://t.co/FYsKkeEPS4 pic.twitter.com/DZ57ClQpFt — IMA Media • ایما مدیا (@imamedia_org) December 25, 2021

“Attack on the Israeli Center for the Development of Weapons for Mass Destruction as part of a joint exercise,” read the caption underneath the slickly edited video.

A tweet from earlier in December said that not only would the IRGC bomb the major coastal cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv at a moment’s notice, the group would wrest back control of Jerusalem into Muslim hands.

“In the event of foolishness on the part of the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran is no longer ready to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa, but to liberate holy Quds,” the tweet read, referring to Jerusalem by its Arabic and Islamic name.

“If the security of the holy land of Iran is compromised, no one will taste the moment of security, whether those who are at 1,000 km or at 10,000 km.”

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled the country, told the Jerusalem Post that the international community should note the significance of the account tweeting in Arabic, rather than Farsi.

“Why should the IRGC publish its statements mostly in Arabic while the official language of Iran is Persian and most of the people in Iran speak and everyone understands Persian? Because it’s talking to its proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Hashd al Shabi and the other entities under its commands, not the Iranian people,” Vojoudi said.

“The IRGC’s priority is the complete destruction of Israel and to follow Khomeini’s Ideology instead of defending its own people.”