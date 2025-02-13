Knesset backs bill to deport illegal Eritrean immigrants

Israeli parliament votes unanimously to advance legislation to deport illegal immigrants from Eritrea who express support for their native land’s regime.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A bill to deport Eritreans who illegally entered Israel if they support their home government passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset 51-0 Wednesday.

Yulia Malinovsky of the Opposition’s Israel Beytenu party, who submitted the proposed law in December, wrote in its explanatory portion that “an infiltrator who supports the Eritrean regime, from which he fled on the grounds that his life was in danger, is not truly in danger and therefore is not entitled to reside in the State of Israel.”

The bill allows the Interior Minister to deport such infiltrators either to their homeland or to a third country after proving that they support the regime, and it supplied several examples of such backing: organizing or participating in an event whose purpose is to show support for the government of President Isaias Afwerki, including events sponsored by the Eritrean embassy, and/or waving a picture of the country’s leader.

The bill also gives the minister the right to immediately deport infiltrators if they have been convicted of an offense, whether they have been sentenced to prison time for committing the crime or not.

All infiltrators notified of the intent to deport them will have the right to a hearing to present their arguments against such action.

According to data from the Population and Immigration Authority, there are currently about 19,000 asylum seekers in Israel from Eritrea, and another 4,000 from Sudan.

It is not known exactly how many of the illegal migrants back Afwerki, who has ruled the one-party state since Eritrea declared independence in 1993.

However, there have been mass, violent melees between regime supporters and opponents in recent years, especially where the migrant community is concentrated in south Tel Aviv.

In September 2023, there was a massive riot in the city in which some 200 brawlers were injured, many storefronts were damaged and widespread looting occurred.

Just a few weeks later, two migrants were murdered in separate clashes in Netanya and Tel Aviv, with police in full riot gear needed to break up the violence.

South Tel Aviv was the site of yet another deadly riot last May, when 50 police officers and more than 160 Eritreans were injured from being clubbed, knifed or shot.

Last month, Ynet reported that the Eritrean government has paid financial guarantees to release supporters arrested in Israel following incidents of violence, theft, vandalism, and other crimes.

Residents of southern Tel Aviv have been complaining for well over a decade about their inability to live normal lives among the thousands of mostly young, single illegal migrants who have taken over the streets.

They have accused the police of ignoring their plight instead of showing a robust presence and thoroughly investigating all reported crimes, which have included sexual assault and rape, as well as the more common house break-ins and muggings.

Malinovsky said that the bill’s preliminary passage was “the first step in returning safety and quiet to the residents of south Tel Aviv. It is inconceivable that Israeli citizens are too afraid to leave their homes after dark.”