Knife-wielding Palestinian attacker eliminated in Samaria

A Palestinian woman who attempted a stabbing in a previous incident was shot and killed wielding a knife in Samaria on Saturday.

By World Israel News and AP



A Palestinian woman wielding a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard, Israeli police announced.

The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in Samaria. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old Arab, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group that represents jailed terrorists who have committed violent crimes against Israeli civilians, said her name was Ibtissam Kaabneh and that she had previously served 18 months in an Israeli prison, after being arrested in 2016.

Media reports said she had served time for an attempted stabbing.

Kaabneh was one of a number of Palestinians killed while attempting or committing attacks this week.

On Thursday, three Palestinians, including two members of the Palestinian security forces, were shot dead during a raid by Israeli undercover troops in the town of Jenin.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy engaged in violent rioting was killed by soldiers near the town of Beita.

Five years ago, Palestinians launched a wave of stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.