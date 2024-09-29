Lebanon declares three days of mourning for ‘great martyr’ Nasrallah

President of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon Mohammad Najib Azmi Mikati speaks during UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East on Israel-Lebanon at UN Headquarters in New York. (Shutterstock)

By JNS

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning period for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, CNN Arabic reported on Saturday.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israel Defense Forces strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday evening.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the government would observe an official mourning period from Monday through Wednesday, which would include the lowering of flags to half-mast.

“The funeral of the great martyr will be a day of work stoppage in all public administrations, municipalities, and public and private institutions,” according to a government statement.

At the start of Saturday’s government meeting, Mikati called on lawmakers to “observe a moment of silence.”

He said that his government “is doing everything in its power to confront this destructive, hateful war waged by Israel.”

“The law of the jungle that rules the world has made the Israeli enemy thwart all ceasefire efforts and continue its war against Lebanon,” Mikati said.