Mainstream news distorts news of Tel Aviv shooting, no mention of ‘terrorist’

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

The headlines on several mainstream news sites and agency articles about the deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv Thursday night appear shockingly biased against the Jewish state.

Three young Israeli men – two of them 27 years old, the third a 35-year-old father of three – were murdered in cold blood by a Palestinian terrorist who began a shooting spree in a crowded bar in the heart of the city. Several more were wounded, some very seriously.

The victims were all innocent Jewish civilians enjoying what was the beginning of the weekend in Israel. One of them was recently engaged to be married; the celebration was scheduled to take place the following night.

It was the fourth such attack within the last two weeks. A car-ramming/shooting terror attack in the southern city of Beersheba claimed four lives; a shooting attack in the city of Hadera in the north of the country claimed another two. Next was a shooting in the ultra-Orthodox city of B’nei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, in which another five people died.

Many children were orphaned.

The Beersheba and Hadera terrorists were Arab-Israelis reportedly affiliated with ISIS; the terrorists who carried out the massacres in B’nei Brak and Tel Aviv were from the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin.

ABC News reported Thursday’s incident with the heading: “Tel Aviv nightspot targeted in fatal shooting amid heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions” – no mention of a terrorist, as is the case with other mainstream news reports, including in Reuters, AFP and AP.

For instance, “Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman after Tel Aviv bar attack” was the title given by Reuters, one of the world’s largest news agencies.

The title given by The Guardian, however, was especially outrageous: “Israeli forces kill Palestinian after Tel Aviv shooting leaves two dead.”

Indeed – who did the shooting?

The largest Jewish community organization in the United Kingdom blasted The Guardian

“A Palestinian terrorist murdered two people and injured many others. He was subsequently apprehended and shot in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli police. How can any self-respecting publication invert the story to imply that Israel is at fault here? Disgraceful,” the Board of Deputies of British Jews stated on Twitter.

A Palestinian terrorist murdered two people and injured many others. He was subsequently apprehended and shot in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli police. How can any self-respecting publication invert the story to imply that Israel is at fault here? Disgraceful from @guardian. pic.twitter.com/lvFxIf67s6 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) April 8, 2022

Several reports noted that the “gunman” or “shooter” was from the “occupied West Bank,” namely Jenin, in the area ruled by the PA. Residents of the Palestinian city, as well as throughout the PA and Gaza Strip, celebrated all four terror attacks, including the Tel Aviv shooting, with dancing in the streets and handing out sweets.