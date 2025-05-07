Major airlines pause Israel flights amid security fears

International carriers are halting Israel-bound flights following an IDF airstrike on Yemen’s main airport.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Several international airlines announced on Monday that they were extending the cancellation of their flights servicing Israel, after IDF airstrikes destroyed Sana’a Airport in Yemen on the heels of a Houthi missile attack on Ben-Gurion Airport.

Delta Airlines, Air Europa, and Azerbaijan Airlines said that they would not fly to Israel until Thursday, May 8th at the earliest, while implying that the suspension of flights could be extended further.

United Airlines, low-cost carrier Wizz Air, and Air India also said that they were pausing flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport until at least Thursday.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes carriers Swiss Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, said it will not return to Israel before Sunday, May 11.

Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa are continuing their flights to and from the Jewish State, including reducing prices to help Israelis stranded abroad.

Israeli law requires airlines to pay compensation to passengers in the event of a flight cancellation — except for when the cancellation is caused by circumstances outside of the carriers’ control.

Attorney Ehud Fai told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet that the cancellations likely would not result in payouts for Israeli customers, because they stemmed from security concerns.

“If the airline can prove the cancellation was caused by a war-related security emergency, such as the [Houthi] missile strike [at Ben-Gurion Airport], it won’t have to provide compensation,” the aviation specialist told the outlet.

However, Fai noted that “airlines are still required to offer passengers either a full refund or a replacement ticket — based on the traveler’s choice — as well as assistance such as hotel accommodations and meals until the alternate flight departs.”

Since the October 7th massacres, numerous carriers have refused to fly to the Jewish State, creating major challenges for travelers wishing to visit the Jewish State and Israelis seeking to fly abroad.

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Jewish Insider in December 2024 that American carriers may have been suspended service to Israel due to political reasons, rather than because of security fears.

There have been allegations about antisemitic discrimination by airlines and that calls by unions not to fly to Israel were motivated solely by pro-Hamas activists,” Cruz said at the time.

“These allegations are troubling, and, of course, American law prohibits American companies from participating in politically motivated boycotts of Israel,” he said, stressing that he “welcomes a full investigation of these issues.”