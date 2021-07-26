Major food chain snubs Ben & Jerry’s; CEO ‘likes pro-Israel Haagen Dasz better’

“I like Haagen Dazs better created by a South Bronx family who is pro-Israel,” tweeted the owner and CEO of the Gristedes grocery store chain.

By The Algemeiner

A major New York supermarket chain has taken punitive action against Ben & Jerry’s after the ice cream company declared that it was ending sales in Judea and Samaria.

John A. Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Gristedes grocery store chain, which mainly operates in New York City, announced Sunday, “I authorized our stores to cut Ben & Jerry’s space by 30% & not advertise until further notice.”

“It’s a tragedy that Ben & Jerry’s has politicized ice cream,” he stated.

Catsimatidis added, “I like Haagen Dazs better created by a South Bronx family who is pro-Israel.”

The decision by Ben & Jerry’s was met with intense criticism in Israel, while some U.S. officials have promised to use state anti-BDS laws to take legal action against the company.

The supermarket chain Morton Williams, which runs 15 stores in New York and one in New Jersey, said it would reduce the Ben & Jerry’s products carried on its shelves, while kosher markets from New Jersey to Florida said they would stop carrying the brand altogether.

In the wake of the scandal, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called BDS a “new type of terrorism — economic terrorism.”

He added that BDS “does not pursue peace and seeks to undermine the very existence of the State of Israel. It is aiming its arrows at the Israeli economy.”