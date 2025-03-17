Masquerading as Orthodox Jew, Palestinian infiltrates Jewish towns for crime spree

Palestinian Arab serial thief dressed as an Orthodox Jew infiltrates into Jerusalem-area towns, breaking into multiple homes during crime spree.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian Arab thief was arrested recently following a crime wave in multiple Israeli towns in the Gush Etzion district, south of Jerusalem, Israel Police announced Monday.

According to the police statement, the suspect had dressed as an Orthodox Jew as he infiltrated into multiple Israeli towns, including Efrat, Elazar, and Alon Shvut, where he broke into homes and stole property, including a gun.

Officers from the Etzion station in the Judea region arrested the serial burglar recently, after he attempted to infiltrate into Efrat yet again, following several other infiltrations into the Gush Etzion town.

According to investigators, the suspect carefully planned his break-ins. In one instance, disguised as an Orthodox Jew—wearing a kippah and sandals—he roamed the town of Alon Shvut during daylight hours and attempted to break into a residence.

Upon realizing there were occupants inside, he pretended to be a hiker and asked for water. He then proceeded to a nearby empty house, where he broke in and stole property and ammunition.

In another instance, the suspect infiltrated Efrat while posing as a resident. He broke into a house, stole property, and to avoid suspicion, left Efrat wearing a wide-brimmed hat and carrying a backpack from the Bnei Akiva youth movement.

In a subsequent incident, the suspect infiltrated Efrat again, stole a bicycle, and wore a helmet to blend into the surroundings. He then entered a residence, stole a bag and a small safe containing a handgun, placed them in the bag, and rode toward the town’s exit. There, he abandoned the bicycle and climbed over the fence.

On his most recent attempt to re-enter Efrat using the same method, local security forces identified him. Realizing he had been spotted, he attempted to flee and later tried to disguise himself as a farmworker. The security forces successfully apprehended him on the spot.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Etzion police station, the suspect has been charged with 11 counts of theft and illegal weapons possession.

“Shai District officers will continue to work diligently alongside security forces to locate and arrest criminals who pose a threat to public safety, while increasing efforts to prevent crimes and offenses in the Judea and Samaria region,” police said.