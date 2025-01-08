Massachusetts man arrested for antisemitic threats had Nazi flag, guns and ammo

Matthew Scouras was arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill and rape Jews. (X Screenshot)

Investigators also found weapon manufacturing equipment, including scopes, rifle frames, and a jig used for drilling holes into polymer pistol handles.

By Jewish Breaking News

A 34-year-old Neo-Nazi was arrested this week in Massachusetts after posting threats online against Jews.

Matthew Scouras of Beverly faces multiple charges after FBI investigators flagged his posts on an online image board, where he encouraged attacks on synagogues and made violent threats against Jewish women.

During a search of his bedroom on Monday, police discovered a Nazi flag alongside more than $70,000 in cash and an extensive collection of illegal weapons.

A 9mm Glock gun without a serial number, six boxes of ammunition, three large-capacity rifle magazines, and 11 lower receivers for various rifles were just the tip of the iceberg.

“They had picked up on some online, disturbing comments being made and asked us to follow up,” said Beverly Police Deputy Captain Michael Devlin.

“This was definitely bizarre in nature. It’d get your attention immediately and thankfully that’s why it rose to the level it did and that’s why we were notified.”

Members of the Beverly Jewish community are now fearing for their safety.

“Obviously the initial reaction is fear,” Rabbi Mendel Barber tells CBS. “Although they have him and he is locked up, a person has to gain that strength, whether it’s physically or spiritually, that good will prevail.”

“Any of our events, or anytime we gather for prayer or whatever it may be, we have the security detail,” he said. “We’re putting up cameras.”

Scouras faces a dozen counts of possessing firearms without a license, along with charges for illegal ammunition possession, improper firearm storage, and making threats to destroy a place of worship. He is being held without bail pending a detention hearing scheduled for January 13.