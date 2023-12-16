Mayim Bialik will no longer host Jeopardy

Mayim Bialik was absent from the show for several months which sparked speculation about whether she would be returning.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Big Bang Theory star and vocally pro-Israel actress Mayim Bialik announced on Instagram that she will no longer host the Jeopardy! game show.

The 48-year-old actress wrote, “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! News. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy.”

She continued, “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a prime time Emmy for hosting this year and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family.”

Bialik concluded, “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Bialik was one of the first celebrities to condemn Hamas after the October 7th massacre publicly, and her social media regularly focuses on Jewish themes and pro-Israel content.

Most recently, Instagram posts featured Chanukah and conversations with pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby on the rise of global antisemitism.

Mayim Bialik began her career on Jeopardy as a guest host before becoming a long-term co-host along with Ken Jennings following the death of Alex Trebek at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Executive producer Michael Davies said that his audiences “value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly” and added that both Jennings and Bialik “had been a joy to work with.”

In addition, Bialik declined to host the show during the WGA writer’s strike, and later the SAG-AFTRA strike, and was quoted as saying, that she is, “a union supporter — pretty much all unions and what they fight for.”