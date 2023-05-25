MK to meet with senior terror-supporting Fatah official in Ramallah – report

Gilad Kariv reacts during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, March 27, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Labor MK Gilad Kariv will be travelling to Ramallah this Sunday to meet with Fatah senior Jibril Rajoub, who is seeking to replace the widely unpopular and ailing octegenarian Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Channel 14’s Motti Kastel reported Thursday.

A close ally of late arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat within Fatah, Rajoub was tapped to lead the PA’s internal security force after the Oslo Accords, before Arafat appointed him national security advisor in 2003.

The meeting will include Gadi Baltiansky, CEO of the Geneva Initiative – in what appears to be an attempt to revive the movement calling for a return to the pre-1967 borders, the establishment of a Palestinian state and the annexation of the Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem to “Palestine.”

In a Channel 10 interview in 2007, the report notes, Rajoub, who is currently working to reach a reconciliation agreement with Hamas, said that “Israel is a cancer in the region. I am sure that every grain of historic Palestine, from the sea to the river – will return to us.”

In May 2013, Kastel notes, Rajoub said in an interview that “so far we don’t have nuclear weapons, but by God, if we had – we would use them” against Israel.

In the same interview, he also added: “We the Palestinians are the enemies of Israel and no one else. Our resistance as members of the Fatah movement is still on our agenda in all its forms.

“At the moment we are satisfied with the popular resistance. We the Palestinians are the source of Israel’s concern and no one else. We are on this land, and this land is ours. They are our enemy, and our campaign is against them.”

Rajoub, who served time in Israeli prison for terrorism-supporting activity, heads the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestine Olympic Committee. Rather than separating sports from politics, he has used his position to act against the Jewish state. In 2019, for example, FIFA launched an investigation against him over his support for terror.

Kariv also serves as executive director of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism.