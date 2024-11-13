Mossad warns of Thailand terror plots targeting Israeli tourists

“Iran and its proxies have intensified their efforts to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world,” said the Mossad in a statement.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency warned Israeli tourists in Thailand to avoid a world-famous outdoor party this weekend, saying that the event may be targeted by terrorists attempting to murder Israelis.

The Mossad confirmation of an immediate, credible threat comes after Thai police urged Israelis not to attend the November 15th Full Moon Party on the island of Koh Phangan, a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

In “recent months, Israeli security services in cooperation with Thai security have acted to thwart several incidents” in the country, read a joint statement between the Mossad and National Security Council (NSC).

“Since October 7 and the war [in Gaza], Iran and its proxies have intensified their efforts to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world,” the statement said.

Israel’s NSC issued a travel advisory, telling tourists to avoid southern Thailand and for those already in the country to avoid gatherings with large numbers of Israelis, Jewish centers such as Chabad houses, and to hide external symbols of their Jewish and Israeli identity.

“From my experience, Israelis are not easily rattled,” Erez Roth, a travel agent based on the Thai island of Ko Samui, told Ynet. “But maybe this year, certainly after the attacks in Amsterdam, Israelis should avoid crowded gatherings.”

The warning comes as anti-Israel sentiment has peaked across the world, with a number of high-profile violent incidents and thwarted terror plots focused on Israeli tourists.

In late October, Israel warned its citizens traveling in Sri Lanka to hunker down in their hotels until they could leave the country, citing an imminent terror threat.

Last week, Muslim gangs in Amsterdam attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans who had traveled to the city, leaving five hospitalized.

Israeli authorities have also urged Israelis to avoid the upcoming soccer match between the French and Israeli national teams, which will be held in France.