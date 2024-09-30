‘Nasrallah assassination not the final step’ – Israel’s defense minister hints at additional strikes on Hezbollah

‘If someone on the other side didn’t understand what are capabilities entail, we mean all capabilities,’ says Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. ‘Eliminating Nasrallah was not the final step.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Defense Minister hinted Monday at additional “steps” against the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, days after a massive airstrike on the organization’s Beirut headquarters left its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, and nearly two dozen other operatives dead in the worst blow to the Iranian proxy in decades.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) visited Israel’s northern border on Monday, where he met with troops serving in the IDF’s Brigade 188 and the Golani Brigade.

Minister Gallant was briefed by commanders on the ground regarding the readiness of troops for the possibility of expanding activities in the northern arena.

The Defense Minister also spoke to battalion and company commanders, who discussed their activities in Gaza and their deployment to the northern front.

During his visit, Gallant alluded to new strikes against Hezbollah calling Friday’s airstrike killing Nasrallah a “very important step,” adding that it is “not the final one.”

“The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not the final one,” said Gallant.

“We will employ all the capabilities at our disposal, and if someone on the other side did not understand what those capabilities entail, we mean all capabilities, and you are part of this effort. We trust you to accomplish every mission at hand.”

“Our goal is to ensure the [safe] return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. We are prepared to make every effort necessary to accomplish this mission. We will use all the means that may be required – your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land.”