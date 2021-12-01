‘Near-lynch’: 2 Israelis rescued in Ramallah

Palestinians gather around the car of Jewish men that was set on fire in Ramallah, Dec. 1, 2021. (Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Two Orthodox-Jewish Israelis, members of the Breslov hasidic sect, were rescued in Ramallah Wednesday after entering the Palestinian Authority capital, apparently by mistake.

The Israelis reportedly were noticed by Palestinian youths who began the attack. Reports based on testimonies from local residents indicate that the Israelis who were in the vehicle “survived a certain death” upon the arrival of the Palestinian police, N12 reported.

A mob forced the two Israelis out of their car and then set it ablaze.

PA police arrived at the scene, removed them from the crowd and escorted them to an IDF checkpoint at the entrance to the city, where Israeli security personnel met them.

“Two Israeli citizens entered the city of Ramallah. The civilians left accompanied by the Palestinian security forces in coordination with the security forces in the area,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

The two are being questioned as to how they managed to drive into Ramallah, as there are warning signs not to enter as well as a checkpoint.

“We emphasize that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israelis,” the spokesperson said.