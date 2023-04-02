Netanyahu fires actress who advocated for Israel and against antisemitism – here’s why

“I voiced concerns because I believe absolutely in the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the democratic system.”

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday fired special antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby after she spoke out against his government’s plans for judicial reform.

“It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel,” Tishby said on Sunday.

Tishby, who was appointed by then foreign minister Yair Lapid, voiced her suspicions that the reason for her termination was over her criticism of the reform proposal.

“It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government’s ‘judicial reform policy.’ But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion,” she said.

She went on to note that “the threat to Jews around the world is as significant today as any other point since the Holocaust, and the risks to Israel are as great today as they have been since our nation’s birth.”

Nevertheless, she said, her decision to speak out “was not taken lightly.”

“I voiced concerns because I believe absolutely in the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding the democratic system. Open and honest debate with those in government is at the core of Israel’s long-term well-being and our status as the region’s single consistent democracy. True patriotism involves standing up for the values and principles that form the foundation of our nation, even when it means questioning or opposing policies implemented by this or any government,” Tishby said.

She added that she would remain committed to “fighting antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel on the global stage.”

In March, Tishby called the current Israeli government “extreme,” and publicly criticized the judicial reform plan, telling Bill Maher, without any supporting data, that the reforms are opposed by a majority of Israelis and are unlikely to pass.