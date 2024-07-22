Netanyahu heads to DC to ‘anchor bipartisan support’ for Israel

‘In this time of war and uncertainty, it is important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together—today, tomorrow, and always,’ the premier said.

By Charles Bybelezer, JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off on Monday for Washington, where he will seek to solidify bipartisan support for the Jewish state on the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 election.

“I am leaving this for a very important trip to the United States at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there is great political uncertainty in Washington,” said Netanyahu on the tarmac before boarding his flight.

“I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel. And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East,” he added.

Netanyahu noted that he will meet with Biden at the White House, despite the U.S. president’s decision not to seek a second term in office and as the 81-year-old Democrat recovers from COVID-19.

“This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as senator, vice president and president,” said Netanyahu.

“It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important for both our countries: Achieving the release of all our hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran and its proxies, and ensuring that all Israeli citizens return safely to their homes in the north and in the south,” continued the premier.

“In this time of war and uncertainty, it is important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together—today, tomorrow, and always,” he added.

Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday that the two leaders will meet on Tuesday, ahead of the prime minister’s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on July 24.

The Washington meeting will be the first time Biden has hosted Netanyahu at the White House since the Israeli leader returned to office following the Jewish state’s 2022 election.

Biden has endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to lead the Democratic ticket this November as she seeks the party’s nomination. The Democratic National Convention is set to kick off in Chicago next month.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet with Harris while in Washington.

Israeli leaders and U.S. Jewish groups heaped praise on Biden on Sunday evening, with President Isaac Herzog thanking him “for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career.”

“As the first U.S. president to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples,” Herzog stated.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defense minister, thanked Biden for his “unwavering support of Israel over the years” and said that his “steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable.”