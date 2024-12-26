Netanyahu pushes back after Hamas blames him for breakdown in hostage negotiations

Netanyahu: ‘The terrorist organization Hamas is once again lying, going back on agreements that have already been reached.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In response to Hamas blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the stalling of the hostage deal, the premier says the terror group is lying once again, i24 reports.

Although Hamas leaked to the BBC last week that the hostage deal was “90%” completed, the two sides have reached yet another impasse as Hamas has once again refused to release a list of living hostages to be released in the first phase of the agreement.

However, the terror group responsible for the October 7th massacre says it is the Prime Minister who is responsible for the breakdown in talks and alleges that he has made additional demands.

Hamas claimed, “The negotiation for a ceasefire and exchanging prisoners was carried out secretly, through Qatari and Egyptian mediation, in a serious manner.”

They continued, “Hamas showed responsibility and flexibility, but Israel imposed new demands related to a troop withdrawal from the [Gaza] Strip, the implementation of the ceasefire, the prisoner exchange and return of the refugees – this led to a delay in reaching an agreement, which was possible.”

In response, the Prime Minister’s office responded, “The terrorist organization Hamas is once again lying, going back on agreements that have already been reached, and it continues to impose roadblocks in the negotiation process. Despite this, Israel will continue with unstinting efforts to bring back all of our captives.”

On Tuesday, Israeli officials expressed frustration that Mohammed Sinwar, brother of slain October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar, had refused to submit a list of hostages to be released in phase one of the agreement.

However, the Israeli delegation has remained in Qatar to proceed with negotiations, which nonetheless seem stalled.

Denying claims that Mohammed Sinwar, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, has refused to provide details regarding the condition of Israeli captives, the official said that it was simply “impossible” to gather all of the information requested by Israel as long as the “situation” continues in the Gaza Strip.