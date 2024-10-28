Netanyahu says of Egypt’s short-term hostage release plan: ‘I’d take it immediately’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a State Memorial Ceremony for the civilians who were murdered during the October 7th Massacre, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Egypt proposed an initial two-day ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner exchange intended to lead to a more comprehensive deal.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he would potentially accept a limited hostage release deal coinciding with a 48-hour ceasefire, as proposed by Egypt.

“If there was a deal for a two-day ceasefire to release four hostages, I would take it immediately,” Netanyahu stated at the weekly Likud faction meeting.

At the resumption of negotiations in Qatar on Sunday, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi proposed an initial two-day ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner exchange intended to lead to a more comprehensive deal.

The preliminary deal would release four hostages to Israel in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

At a press conference attended by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, al-Sisi expressed hopes that the initial hostage release would lead to a permanent agreement.

Last night, a Palestinian source told Reuters that Hamas is likely to consider proposals. Still, it emphasizes a complete ceasefire and a withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza before hostages are released.

The Palestinian official told Reuters, “I expect Hamas would listen to the new offers, but it remains determined that any agreement must end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza.”

For Israel’s part, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a condition for a ceasefire is the realization of Israel’s goals during the war, namely to eliminate Hamas’s political and military control of Gaza.

After Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed, Netanyahu urged Hamas to lay down their arms and release the hostages.

He said that any Gazans holding hostages will be spared if they lay down their weapons and release captives.

“To the Hamas terrorists, I say: your leaders are fleeing, and they will be eliminated,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing families of hostages, Netanyahu said, “This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with full force until all your loved ones — our loved ones — are returned home. That is our supreme obligation. That is my supreme obligation.