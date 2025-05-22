Netanyahu says Trump supports Israel’s war plans

On a phone call, the two world leaders discussed the war in Gaza, the Iran nuclear discussions, and the aftermath of a terror attack in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that killed two Israeli Embassy personnel.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump approves of Israel’s plans for continuing the war in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement described a phone call between the two world leaders during which they discussed the war in Gaza, the Iran nuclear discussions, and the aftermath of a terror attack in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that killed two Israeli Embassy personnel.

“President Trump expressed support for the objectives set by Prime Minister Netanyahu: to secure the release of all our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to advance the Trump Plan,” the statement said.

During Netanyahu’s press conference on Wednesday night, the first since 2024, he announced that Israel would consider ending the war if the “Trump plan” for Gaza could be implemented.

He said, “I am ready to end the war on clear conditions that will guarantee Israel’s security: the release of the hostages, the removal of Hamas from power, full disarmament, and we are implementing the Trump plan.”

Shortly after taking office for the second time, Trump announced a plan for Gaza that would “permanently” resettle the civilian population in third-party countries, with the US taking control of the coastal enclave and rebuilding it as a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

The two leaders also discussed the nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, and they “agreed on the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.”

Regarding the terror attack at a Jewish museum in Washington D.C., Trump “expressed deep sorrow over the horrific murder” of the victims.

Netanyahu thanked Trump “for the efforts he and his administration are making to combat manifestations of antisemitism in the United States.”

The statement comes following speculation that relations between Trump and Netanyahu were cooling following the US president’s recent Middle East visit that did not include a stopover in Israel. Other issues of concern in recent weeks were Washington’s truce with the Houthis, despite the Yemeni terror group’s ongoing attacks on Israel, Trump’s comment that Netanyahu should “wrap up” the war in Gaza, and the nuclear negotiations.