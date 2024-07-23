Netanyahu tells hostage families conditions ‘ripening’ for deal with Hamas

Israel’s prime minister hints at possible breakthrough in hostage deal talks with Hamas, saying conditions are ‘ripening’ for an agreement.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that a hostage deal with the Hamas terror organization may be in the offing, telling relatives of captives held in the Gaza Strip that conditions are “ripening” for an agreement.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, met Monday night with the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza who have accompanied the prime minister and his entourage to Washington.

This was their first meeting in the framework of the diplomatic visit to the U.S.

Also participating in the meeting were soldiers who fought on October 7th and who have fought in Gaza since the invasion, as well as representatives of bereaved families who have lost their relatives in the fighting in Gaza.

During the meeting, Netanyahu said that conditions were “ripening” for a deal with Hamas, thanks to military pressure from the IDF and diplomatic efforts including the current Israeli delegation in Washington.

“This is an important visit, which will give us the opportunity to bring before the representatives of the American people, and the American people themselves the importance of their support for our efforts, with them, to bring about the release of all of the hostages, the living and the deceased,” said Netanyahu.

“We are determined to return them all. The conditions for returning them are becoming ripe, for the simple reason that we are putting very strong pressure on Hamas. We see a certain change, and I think that this change will increase. We intend to do this – this is an objective of the war.”

Netanyahu said that he is working to secure a deal that would ensure the release of Israeli hostages, while not permanently ending the current war against Hamas.

“I am doing everything in my power to combine the necessary humanitarian objective and the imperative to return the hostages, and at the same time, preserve the existence of the State of Israel.

“I am not prepared in any way to give in on the victory over Hamas. If we give up on this, we will be in danger in the face of Iran’s entire axis of evil. The decisions that we make are fateful decisions for the future of the State of Israel and the Zionist enterprise.”

“Regarding the deal, the conditions are becoming ripe, without doubt. This is a good sign and the additional sign is that we see that the enemy’s spirit is starting to break.”

I believe that if we are steadfast in this, we can achieve a deal. I say in advance that this is a process.”