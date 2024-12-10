Netanyahu testifies in court, mocking ‘absurd’ charges as Israel faces ‘7-front war’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in the courtroom at the District court in Tel Aviv before the start of his testimony, December 10, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli prime minister chides court after being forced to testify in court Tuesday despite the unprecedented geopolitical situation, including a multifront war.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the witness stand Tuesday, testifying in his own corruption trial in a Tel Aviv court after the Jerusalem District Court ruled against a motion filed by the premier’s attorneys to limit the amount of time he would be required to answer questions in court.

With the courtroom packed with coalition lawmakers and ministers, Netanyahu testified in the Tel Aviv District Court beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after the Attorney-General and Jerusalem District Court rejected petitions to either delay Netanyahu’s testimony or limit his time on the witness stand.

Netanyahu, who was called to testify for six hours a day, three days a week – Monday through Wednesday – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., reflected on the complicated geopolitical situation facing Israel.

“I want to talk about it; I want to testify,” Netanyahu said regarding his defense in multiple corruption cases.

“I want to testify, but I am leading Israel (in a war) on seven fronts,” Netanyahu said, adding, “I still think I can do all these things at once.”

“But a few days ago, an earthquake happened in our region,” Netanyahu continued, referring to the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria over the weekend.

“We have already changed the face of the Middle East, and this has global effects. It requires my attention. It is possible to find a balance between the needs of the country and the needs of the trial.”

The prime minister went on to mock the charges against him, in particular the accusations that he manipulated government policy to ensure he would receive positive press coverage, calling the charges “absurd.”

“If I wanted good press, I could have taken the agenda of the left, and then I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

It is “absurd that all my life, all my public service has been the total opposite,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister emphasized that although he has waited for the opportunity to testify in court to challenge the accusations against him, his responsibilities now as premier take precedence. “I want to avoid trial? Nonsense! For eight years I’ve been waiting for this day to dissolve the baseless accusations. There was no crime, so they searched for a crime.”

Netanyahu’s supporters and critics gathered outside the courthouse on Tuesday, with the former criticizing the judiciary and accusing it of conducting a putsch against the Israeli government, while the latter demanded that Israel reach a hostage deal with Hamas.