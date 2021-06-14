Netanyahu vows to oust ‘fraudulent government’

“We have a very strong opposition and we will work together to overthrow this fraudulent government quickly,” said the former prime minister.

On Monday, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again to take down the new “change bloc” coalition, which coalesced around its constituents’ desire to remove Netanyahu from power.

The former prime minister served in the post for 12 consecutive years, in addition to a previous term in the 1990s. Bennett’s new government was voted in with a razor-thin 60-59 vote in the 120-seat parliament, with one lawmaker abstaining from the vote.

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett conducted a 30-minute-long handover meeting on Monday afternoon with Netanyahu. Traditionally, the handover is accompanied by a ceremony, however, Netanyahu and Bennett eliminated that formality.

On Monday, Netanyahu also presided over the first meeting of the opposition, calling on faction members to depose “this dangerous leftist government.”

Netanyahu posted a video of his remarks online, stating, “We have a very strong opposition and we will work together to overthrow this fraudulent government very quickly.”

Netanyahu’s comments referenced the fact that Bennett made alliances with far-left lawmakers, in addition to inviting into the coalition the Islamist Ra’am party.