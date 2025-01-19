Netanyahu’s government shuffles positions as Otzma Yehudit party resigns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An insider said Ben Gvir’s party’s departure is likely to spark a ‘big internal fight’ within Netanyahu’s government and his Likud party over available positions.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

When the Otzma Yehudit Party, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, resigned on Sunday over its opposition to the hostage release deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government prepared for a reshuffle.

An insider said the departure is likely to spark a “big internal fight” within Netanyahu’s government and his Likud party over available positions.

Otzma Yehudit occupied three government ministries: the National Security Ministry, led by Ben Gvir; the Negev and Galilee Ministry, headed by Yitzhak Wasserlauf; and the Heritage Ministry, led by Amichai Eliyahu.

These three ministers are scheduled to vacate their positions by Tuesday, giving Netanyahu little time to fill the roles.

An insider indicates that Netanyahu is likely to appoint someone from his own party as national security minister, opening the door for Ben Gvir to return to the government if he wishes.

One source indicated that Avi Dichter is likely to replace Ben Gvir as minister in charge of the police.

Dichter, a veteran of the elite commando unit Sayeret Matkal and former head of Shin Bet, assumed the role previously when it was known as the public security ministry.

However, an Israel Hayom report indicated that Dichter may not be interested in the role. The newspaper posited that Eli Cohen may be chosen for the role despite allegations of improperly issuing diplomatic passports.

Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem may be considered for the Negev and Galilee Ministry.

The Heritage Ministry, given its small size, may be absorbed into another ministry.

In 2023, the Finance Ministry declared that the Heritage Ministry and the Negev and Galilee Ministry were superfluous and considered shelving them.

“Additional committee chair rotations are being planned. I anticipate a full reshuffle within Likud—deputy speakers, junior committee chairs, and possibly a promotion or two to minister,” the source explained.

“There are a lot of different options being considered, and the situation is shifting constantly,” the source added.