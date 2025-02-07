Not kidding: Michigan State Rep says she sterilized herself to protest Trump

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

A Democratic Michigan state representative told protesters Wednesday that she underwent voluntary sterilization to avoid becoming pregnant during President Donald Trump’s second term, a left-wing media outlet reported.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Rep. Laurie Pohutsky told anti-Trump protesters gathered Wednesday outside the Michigan Capitol, according to a piece published by the Michigan Advance.

“I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

Trump has maintained that abortion policy should be left to state legislatures, such as the Michigan House of Representatives. Pohutsky is a member of the Michigan House and served for two years as speaker pro tempore.

Pohutsky insisted that her surgery was important, telling protesters, “If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future.”

Pohutsky, who has promoted herself as the first openly bisexual member of the Michigan House, on Thursday took to X to claim that “many men” are not happy with her decision.

“Oh my… it would seem that many men with profile photos of other people have read the news and are not very happy with me today,” the state representative wrote. “So anyway, who else is excited for the new Lady Gaga album?”

Commenters seemed similarly excited, with one writing, “The gene pool breathes a sigh of relief.”

The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of center-left webpages that claims to focus on local issues. While the network may appear grassroots, donors include the Rockefeller family and foreign billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

It was launched with the backing of a group called the Hopewell Fund, which was in turn managed by left-wing dark-money behemoth Arabella Advisors.