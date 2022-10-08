NY Governor pictured with antisemite who shared video claiming Jews are ‘satanic’

Maher Abelqader previously shared a video claiming that Jews are “satanic,” control the media, and questioned whether six million Jews died in the Holocaust.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was photographed alongside a Democratic Party fundraiser with a history of sharing antisemitic social media posts, Fox News reported on Friday.

According to Fox, the photos of Hochul alongside Maher Abdelqader were taken at the Harvard Club fundraiser event in New York City last month and posted on his Twitter account.

Abdelqader – vice president of the New York City-based AI Engineers – removed the photos after Fox questioned Hochul’s campaign.

“A great fund raiser by a small group of entrepreneurs and business leaders at the prestigious Harvard Club of NYC for NYS Governor Kathleen Hochul,” Abdelqader wrote in his now-deleted tweet. “Governor Hochul is an American politician serving as the 57th Governor.”

Fox reported that Abelqader previously shared a video claiming that Jews are “satanic,” control the media, and questioned whether six million Jews really died in the Holocaust.

He also advocated for the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign while promoting posts that claimed Jews are not really from Israel.

New York’s gubernatorial election pits Hochul against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish.

The Governor’s campaign spokesperson, Jen Goodman told Fox News Digital “Governor Hochul strongly condemns antisemitism in any form and has taken decisive action to hold perpetrators accountable and fight back against hate crimes.”

“Antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric are both abhorrent and unacceptable, and the governor will continue her tireless efforts to protect the Jewish community from these attacks,” Goodman said.

New Yorkers go to the polls on November 8.