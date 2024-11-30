NYC diversity staffer filmed tearing down hostage poster, assaulting witness

Sutherland was asked to engage in ‘multicultural training’ and had a disciplinary note added to her file.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A NYC staffer who claims to be working to bridge “cultural divides” was filmed ripping down a hostage poster and then assaulting the person taking the video, according to the New York Post.

Nallah Sutherland, a special event coordinator for the Mayor Eric Adam’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, was ripping down a poster advocating for the release of hostages in Gaza from an Upper East Side NYC light pole.

After she threw it in the trash, the person filming followed her and expressed alarm at her disposing of a poster raising awareness about hostages.

He said, “Those were hostages. Terrorists took them.”

In the film, it is apparent that Sutherland took the phone out of the hand of the person filming, who immediately informed her that she had committed assault.

“It’s an appalling act of antisemitism,” said Stop Antisemitism founder Liora Rez, who called on Adams to fire Sutherland.

Instead, Sutherland was asked to engage in “multicultural training” and had a disciplinary note added to her file.

Although Mayor Adams has expressed strong support for Israel, Sutherland was hired to plan events at the Gracie Mansion and other venues that are focused on cultural diversity.

Her office’s website describes her team’s efforts to “bridge cultural divides … and support key city initiatives that help provide a source of strength, unity, and resilience to New Yorkers across all communities within the five boroughs and beyond.”

In May, Sutherland’s office organized a Jewish Heritage celebration which hosted Shoshan Haran who was taken hostage and released last November.

“It’s extremely hypocritical that someone who supports the murder of anyone still has a job, much less in a department that plays a vital role in our city’s diversity efforts — despite the fact that she cannot tolerate innocent Jews who Hamas kidnaped,” said Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) after being told about Sutherland’s action.