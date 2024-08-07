Oct. 7th planner Yahya Sinwar named new Hamas head

Sinwar, a longtime member of Hamas, currently serves as the terror group’s leader in the Gaza Strip.



By World Israel News Staff

Terror mastermind Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th terror onslaught that killed more than 1,200 in Israel, was named as the new head of Hamas’ politburo by the terror group.

The appointment of Sinwar, who is currently in hiding to avoid being assassinated by Israel, comes after the slaying of former politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him,” the terror group said in a short statement.

Sinwar, a longtime member of Hamas, currently serves as the terror group’s leader in the Gaza Strip.

After being convicted of planning and orchestrating the murderers of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians who allegedly collaborated with Israel in 1989, Sinwar was handed four life sentences by an Israeli court.

He served 22 years in prison and was released as part of the Gilad Shalit deal, which saw Israel release more than 1,000 convicted terrorists in exchange for an Israeli soldier who was kidnapped and held captive in Gaza for five years.

Sinwar was appointed by Hamas’s Shura Council. The body, which has 50 members, includes representatives from Gaza, Palestinian Authority-administered areas in Judea and Samaria, incarcerated terrorists in Israeli prisons, and those who live abroad.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Saudi Arabia-based news network Al-Arabiya that Sinwar’s new role would not hinder Israeli efforts to assassinate him.

“There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar and that is next to Muhammad Deif and all the terrorists who are responsible for October 7,” Hagari said.

“This is the only place we are preparing and designating for him.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision to reach a ceasefire in Gaza is now in Sinwar’s hands.

Sinwar “has been and remains the primary decider when it comes to concluding a ceasefire,” Blinken said during a media conference.

“And so I think [Sinwar’s appointment] only underscores the fact that it is really on him to decide whether to move forward with a ceasefire that manifestly will help so many Palestinians in desperate need,” Blinken added.