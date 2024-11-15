Omar curses out pro-Israel advocates in her congressional office

Pro-Israel activists: ‘Rashida Tlaib, who advocates defunding the police, called the police on us.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Members of the US Betar pro-Israel movement were greeted with expletives from Ilhan Omar when they asked her about her refusal to condemn Hamas, Ynet reports.

Wearing shirts calling for the release of hostages and draped on Israeli flags, the group arrived on Capitol Hill to confront “Squad” members Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar about their silence concerning the October 7th atrocities.

The activists knocked on the Congresswomen’s doors and offered them fake “pagers” in reference to the explosive pager attack against Hezbollah terrorists.

They greeted the congresswoman with the question, “Why are you so happy?” and added statements such as “At least I don’t sleep with my brother” (referring to unverified rumors that Omar married her brother) and “Go to Gaza.”

In response, Omar said, “F**k you,” and closed the door.

In a statement about the incident, Betar said, “We went to Congress to confront jihadists, and Ilhan Omar told us to ‘go f*** ourselves,’ while Rashida Tlaib, who advocates defunding the police, called the police on us. We are fed up. Jews worldwide must stand up to these antisemites. Betar stands strong.”

Ilhan Omar is vocal in her condemnation of Israel and has been caught using misinformation to slander the Jewish State.

Last year, Omar posted on X a decade-old photo of dead Syrian children and labeled it “Child Genocide in Palestine.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) slammed the lawmaker for knowingly posting an old photo from the conflict in Syria rather than Gaza.

“Ilhan Omar is spreading dangerous misinformation, accusing Israel of killing children murdered by Assad in Syria 10 years ago. Once again, the Squad members do not let facts get in the way of their anti-Israel narrative,” the Israel advocacy group responded.

Kareem Rifai, a Syrian-Circassian woman, was one of dozens of netizens who called Omar out, saying, “This is a sitting Congresswoman. I have absolutely no words.”

“A decade ago, an Assad regime tank blew up my grandparents’ home while they were still inside,” she posted separately on X. “The misuse of Syria videos in the Israel-Palestine information war spits on their memory. It must stop.”