Omar: Trump’s peace plan is ‘theft, erasure’

Democratic presidential hopefuls also took to Twitter to criticize Trump’s peace deal.

By World Israel News Staff

Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) took to Twitter on Tuesday night to blast President Donald Trump’s Deal of the Century.

“This is not a peace plan. It is theft. It is erasure,” Omar tweeted.

Speaking of Netanyahu and Trump, Omar tweeted, “They could have guaranteed justice, and brought everyone into this peace deal. Instead, these two embattled heads of state, impeached and indicted, have a ‘just us’ peace deal. It’s shameful and disingenuous!”

It is not clear how much moral authority Omar has to weigh in on Israel-related issues after thousands voted her 2019’s “Anti-Semite of the Year.”

The poll, organized by StopAntisemitism.org at the end of last year, invited the public to vote for whom they thought spread the most hate and bigotry against the Jewish people.

Omar was joined in her criticism by Tlaib, who has also taken many controversial positions regarding Israel.

Tlaib tweeted, “It’s fitting that the Trump-Netanyahu plan was released by a forever impeached president on the same day that Netanyahu was indicted for corruption. This political stunt gets us no closer to peace or justice.”

“The United States can bring unequaled leadership to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but we must use that leadership to promote a just and durable agreement. Any acceptable peace deal must be consistent with international law and multiple UN resolutions,”Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, “This is a political stunt that could spark unilateral moves to annex territory and set back peace even more.”

Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren called the peace plan a “sham” because the Palestinians were not consulted during its formation.