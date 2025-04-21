‘One of our greatest supporters’ – Israel to honor Ben Shapiro at Independence Day ceremony

Israeli minister announces that Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro has been selected for the annual torch lighting ceremony in Jerusalem marking the anniversary of Israel’s establishment.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government has tapped American Jewish conservative political pundit and The Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro to take part in an annual torch lighting ceremony marking Israeli Independence Day.

Each year, Israel marks its Independence Day with a state ceremony on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl centered around the lighting of twelve torches, symbolizing the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

Twelve people deemed by the government to have made outstanding contributions to Israeli society are selected every year to take part in the ceremony.

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev (Likud), who has been tasked with preparing the state ceremony marking Israel’s 77th Independence Day, announced Sunday that she had nominated Shapiro for the torch lighting ceremony, submitting his name to the Public Advisory Committee.

“Ben Shapiro is one of the greatest supporters of the State of Israel in the world,” Regev said.

“Throughout his years in the media, and even more so since the beginning of the war, he has demonstrated his unwavering support for Israel, for the justice of its cause, and for its right to defend itself.”

“Ben brings the Israeli voice to his millions of followers around the globe, and does so with eloquence, courage, and determination that knows no bounds.”

Later on Sunday, Israel’s Ministry of Culture and Sports released the list of torch-lighters for the April 30th ceremony, confirming that Shapiro’s nomination had been approved.

Other individuals tapped for the torch lighting ceremony include 28-year-old Emily Damari, a former Gaza hostage who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 7th, 2023. Damari was shot and wounded on October 7th during the Hamas invasion, losing part of two fingers on her left hand.

Olympic medalist Oren Smadga, who took the bronze medal in judo at the 1992 Summer Olympics and serves as head coach for Israel’s national team, has also been selected for this year’s ceremony.

Smadga’s son, 25-year-old Sgt. First Class (res.) Omer Smadga, was fatally wounded last June in a terrorist mortar attack in the Gaza Strip.