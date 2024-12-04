Op-Ed: The kill shot that collapsed Iran’s house of cards

Since Soleimani’s elimination for orchestrating attacks on U.S. positions in Iraq, Iran’s proxy empire has made a series of catastrophic miscalculations.

By Jewish Breaking News

The night of January 3, 2020, changed the strategic landscape of the Middle East, though few grasped its full significance at the time. When a U.S. drone eliminated Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, it didn’t just kill Iran’s Quds Force commander—it severed the neural network of Tehran’s terror empire.

Soleimani had spent decades building an intricate web of proxies that extended Iranian power across the region. He armed Hamas while positioning himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause, even as the terror group’s actions led to more Palestinian deaths than any other organization.

Through Hezbollah, he constructed one of the world’s largest drug and child-trafficking networks. His support kept Syria’s Assad regime afloat through years of civil war, while the Houthis disrupted shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

“Consider Hamas’s recent actions. Believing in Iran’s backing and the security of their leadership in Qatar, they launched an attack on Israel on October 7 that backfired spectacularly.

Rather than breaking Israeli resolve, it triggered an unprecedented response that not only decimated Hamas’s military infrastructure but led to the elimination of its key leaders – Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile strikes on Israeli civilians have similarly backfired. The elimination of Hassan Nasrallah exposed the terror group’s military weaknesses and organizational vulnerabilities, inviting devastating retaliation and leaving Iran’s proxy terror network in tatters.

The domino effect has reached Syria, Iran’s most crucial colonial possession. With Hezbollah diminished, Assad’s regime stands increasingly exposed. Reports of instability in Damascus and the potential fall of Aleppo signal that Iran’s Syrian stronghold may be crumbling.

This cascade of failures carries global implications. A weakened Iranian regime could disrupt Russia’s arms supply chains and China’s energy calculations. It could end the nuclear brinkmanship that has destabilized the region for years.

Even in Western capitals, the collapse of the IRGC’s international network could neutralize a force that has extended its reach to London’s streets and plotted assassinations in Washington.

The contrast with previous U.S. approaches towards Iran is stark.

The Obama administration’s cautious diplomacy and financial concessions merely funded Iran’s regional exploitation, while the Biden team’s passive approach to the Abraham Accords squandered diplomatic momentum.

It took the courage of President Trump to finally draw a red line, that if crossed, as in the case of Soleimani, meant fatal repercussions.

As the era of Trump 2.0 is set to begin, it is the clarity of purpose, backed by decisive action, which will bring peace to the Middle East.

For Western powers that have long hesitated to confront Iran directly, it’s time to recognize that strength alone produces everlasting results.