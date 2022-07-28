PA set to double salary of terrorist who murdered Jewish family

The murderer stabbed and killed three members of the Salomon family who had gathered to celebrate the birth of a baby boy.

By Maurice Hirsch, Adv., Palestinian Media Watch

As a reward for slaughtering Yosef Salomon (70) and his two adult children, Chaya (46) and Elad (36), by stabbing them to death while they were eating dinner in their home in Halamish, a town in the Binyamin region, this month the Palestinian Authority will double the salary of Palestinian terrorist murderer Omar Al-Abed.

Having now completed five years in prison, the PA will raise the salary of the murderer from 2,000 shekels (appr. $643) per month to 4,000 shekels ($1,286) per month.

On July 15, 2017, just days before the attack, Fatah, the party of PA President Mahmoud Abbas rebroadcast on its official Facebook page his implicit call to violence – made originally on Oct. 17, 2014 on official PA TV – in which he claimed that Jews “have no right to defile” the Al-Aqsa Mosque and that Palestinians should “prevent” the Jews from doing so.

“We must all carry out Ribat [religious conflict] in the Al-Aqsa Mosque… We must prevent them, in any way whatsoever, from entering the Sanctuary… They have no right to enter it. They have no right to defile it. We must prevent them. Let us stand before them with chests bared to protect our holy places,” Abbas stated.

Adopting and echoing the call, terrorist murderer Al-Abed wrote in a “will” on Facebook before committing the attack that he was taking his “sharpened knife” to “respond” to what was happening at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which he described as Israelis/Jews “defiling our Al-Aqsa Mosque.” He openly wrote that he did not expect to return; rather, he was going “to Paradise.”

The will stated, as reported by Palestine Today, an independent Palestinian news agency, on July 21, 2017:

“They defile our Al-Aqsa Mosque, the place of our beloved [Prophet Muhammad’s] Night Journey, while we are asleep. Isn’t it a disgrace for us to sit idle? You whose weapons are covered with rust, you who only take out your weapons for display – aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?

“They’ve declared war on Allah. Isn’t Allah deserving of you making efforts for Him? They closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and your weapon did not respond to the call! All that is in my hands is a sharpened knife, and it answers the call of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

As Palestinian Media Watch has exposed, the PA often refers to Jews as the “sons of apes and pigs” and likewise promotes “Martyrdom for Allah” to incite terror. Adopting this PA messaging, the murderer continued:

“You, the sons of apes and pigs (i.e., Jews in Islamic tradition, see note below) – if you do not open the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, I am certain that after me will come a man who will strike [you] with an iron hand, I warn you! I know that I’m going there and I’ll never come back here; rather I’ll come back to Paradise, in the embrace of Allah’s mercies.

“How good and pleasant is death and Martyrdom (Shahada) for Allah, His Messenger [Muhammad], and the place of His Messenger’s Night Journey (i.e., the Al-Aqsa Mosque)!”

According to the PA, since the terrorist murderer, like the thousands of other terrorists, was simply carrying out the wishes of the PA, it follows that the PA should pay him a handsome reward.