Palestinian terrorists figured out how to commandeer European aid donations

Samar Arbid (c) is brought to trial for the killing of Rina Shnerb. He was employed by a "human rights group" that received European funds. (Flash90)

A report by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs reveals that European donations to Palestinian aid organizations are funding terrorism.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A new report by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs warns that funds donated to Palestinian aid organizations, from both state sources and private donors, are being used to support terrorism.

The report comes on the heels of an announcement by the European Union that it will continue funding Palestinian nonprofits, even if said nonprofits have links to terrorist organizations.

According to the report, terrorists have developed a sophisticated system for commandeering European funds. Donations from European foundations and individuals are being made to legitimate organizations, and later channeled into terrorist activity. These donations are used by militant groups to carry out terrorist activities alongside civilian welfare projects.

Within the last two years, the Israeli intelligence agency Shabak has discovered multiple cases in which Hamas managed to seize control of aid organizations operating in the Gaza Strip and use them for military purposes.

One of the most prominent cases of European money financing terrorism is Rina Shnerb’s murder, which occurred last summer. Shnerb, a 17-year-old Israeli girl, was killed by a roadside bomb near Dolev while hiking with her father and brother.

Samar Arbid, the head of the cell that orchestrated the attack, was employed as a senior staffer in Palestinian human rights organization Adamir, which was funded by years by the European Union.

Other members of the cell that carried out Shnerb’s murder earned their living from donations transferred by the EU to Palestinian aid organizations. On Thursday, Israel rebuked the EU’s ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, for allowing the funding to continue.

Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan said, “The European Union has surrendered to the Palestinian pressure roller. Millions of euros, flowing to Adamir and organizations like it, illustrate the danger in the EU’s decision. This is a dangerous precedent.”

Eitan Shnerb, Rina’s father, called on the EU to stop the funding. In an open letter, he wrote, “I was stunned to find out that Arbid was an employee of the Adamir Human Rights Organization. How can people who sanctify death work in human rights organizations? How is it possible that for years they have received millions of euros of aid from European countries?”

“I have no doubt that European countries do not support terrorism and murder of innocents,” wrote Shnerb. “However, they certainly understand that the link between Palestinian aid organizations and terrorist organizations is a reality, which must be condemned. I urge you: Don’t be blind. Don’t be deceived. Do not give a hand, platform, or funding to these organizations.”

Earlier this week, the IDF destroyed the home of Qassem Shibli, one of the terror cell members currently on trial for Shnerb’s murder.