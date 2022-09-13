Palestinian terrorists open fire on Israeli engineers upgrading security barrier

Armed Palestinian terrorists parade in the Jenin refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, June 19, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Terrorists fire dozens of rounds at Defense Ministry crew working in northern Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terrorists operating in northern Samaria opened fire on an Israeli construction crew near a crossing point north of Jenin on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred near the Jalama crossing point in northern Samaria.

An engineering team from the Israeli Defense Ministry was working to upgrade the security barrier in response to a string of terror attacks carried out by terrorists from the Jenin district, when gunmen opened fire on the team, the IDF said Tuesday.

According to a report by Kan, approximately 40 shell casings were later found in the area.

No injuries were reported in the attack, but a Defense Ministry vehicle suffered serious damage.

Israeli security forces were quickly dispatched to the scene, and the IDF has announced that it is conducting searches of the surrounding areas for the terrorists responsible.

The Fatah-aligned Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack, and released footage from the shooting onto social media.

The Jenin district has been the epicenter of a recent wave of terror attacks, led primarily by the Islamic Jihad organization.

The Israeli military has responded with an anti-terror crackdown across Judea and Samaria.

Since Operation Break the Wave was launched this spring, Israeli security forces have arrested some 2,000 suspected terrorists.

Operation Break the Wave was launched after a spate of deadly terror attacks between March-May 2022, which saw 17 Israelis and two foreign nationals killed. A number of other Palestinian terror attacks were foiled by Israeli security services during that time.