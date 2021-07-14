Police arrest Arab for vicious assault on Jew in Tel Aviv park

In the days since the attack, the victim has reportedly begun to stutter and is in a difficult emotional state.

By TPS

The police arrested on Tuesday an Arab who was part of a group that viciously attacked a Jewish man riding his bicycle in a park in Tel Aviv.

The police stated that it had launched an investigation on Sunday after receiving a report of violence in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, in which a number of suspects attacked a cyclist who was riding in the park.

The police say that its preliminary investigation shows that the attack was a form of road rage in which the group attacked the man over the use of the path, and not a nationalist attack.

Other reports indicate that the assailants were all members of a family, including brothers aged 13 and 15 who attacked the man in his 50s.

Footage of the attack circulated on social media shows the group kicking the man while he lies on the ground shouting “Jews, please help me.”

The victim was taken for medical treatment at Ichilov Hospital while suffering from a concussion and injuries to his body.

His bicycle was broken and his cellphone was thrown into the Yarkon River.

Police investigators identified and located one of the suspects in the assault. A resident of the city of Lod, he was arrested and brought for questioning at the police station, at the end of which he was released under restrictive conditions, including house arrest for five days.

More arrests are expected.