Police arrest Arabs suspected of torching Jewish-owned car in Jerusalem

The Jewish car owner said this was the ninth time his car was torched in Sheikh Jarrah by Arab arsonists in recent months.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Detectives working with Border Police arrested on Saturday night two Arab suspects believed to be behind the arson of an Israeli-owned vehicle about a week ago in the neighborhood of Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah).

The torching of the car caused no casualties but the vehicle was destroyed. After the arson, police forces searched the area for suspects in the act and launched an investigation.

The two suspects, aged 28 and 18, were taken for questioning at the Shalem station.

“The Israel Police will continue to act against any lawbreaker who harms public safety, security, and property,” police stated Sunday.

Tal Yoshvayev, the owner of the car, said that this was the ninth time that his car was torched by Arab arsonists in recent months.

Last month, police arrested another three Arabs suspected of torching a car in the neighborhood that was owned by an Israeli.

On December 8, an Israeli mother in her mid-20s, walking in the streets of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood with her three small children, was stabbed and wounded by an Arab terrorist.

The mother, Moriah Cohen, was evacuated in light condition to a hospital in Jerusalem while the 12-inch knife was still stuck in her body.

The terrorist fled the scene. Police launched a manhunt and tracked the assailant down to a nearby girl’s school. Forces entered the compound and arrested the suspect, an Arab high-school student.