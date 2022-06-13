Police confirm body found was missing woman Sapir Nachum

Willa Robin Khalila, suspect in the disappearance of his partner Sapir Nachum, arrives for a court hearing at the Magistrate Court in Acre, June 13, 2022. (Alon Nadav/Flash90)

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli police confirmed on Monday that a body found by an old water well was Sapir Nachum, a 24-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago.

“Police worked nonstop for 11 days to find Sapir, but unfortunately the searches ended with a tragic result,” a police statement said.

The body was found by an old water well near the Bedouin community of Ibtin, outside of the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Ata.

Police arrested Nachum’s boyfriend, Willa Robin Khalila, an ex-convict with a lengthy criminal history, in connection with her disappearance. Khalila, the father of Nachum’s two children, insists he is innocent. Security cameras showed Nachum getting in to Khalila’s car.

Nachum was last seen leaving her apartment in Acre to drop her two-year-old child off at daycare, but never returned home.

Nachum was involved in a dispute over finances with her boyfriend, her sister told Israeli media.

Khalila was one of several Arab-Israeli men who recently filmed themselves rampaging through a kibbutz on horse-drawn vehicles, in a video that went viral on TikTok and led to a police investigation.