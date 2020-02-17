Princess Diana’s niece, fiance of Jewish fashion tycoon, is converting to Judaism

Model Lady Kitty Spencer poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Italy, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP/Joel C Ryan)

In May 2019, the niece of the late Princess Diana went public with her relationship with Jewish fashion tycoon Michael Lewis and in January the couple was engaged.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

The niece of the late Princess Diana will be converting to Judaism before marrying Jewish fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, reported The Sunday Times over the weekend.

According to the report, Kitty Spencer began “taking religious instruction” toward converting to Judaism following her engagement to Lewis nearly 18 months ago.

Spencer, 29, works as a model for Bulgari and was once listed as one of 2017 Tatler magazine’s most eligible women. She also took center stage at Dolce and Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show in September 2018.

Lewis, 61, a father of three children from a previous marriage, earned his fortune as the CEO of the Foschini Group, a retail clothing company based in South Africa. His net worth is estimated to be over $100 million, reports The Daily Mail.

Prior to her relationship with Lewis, Spencer dated 48-year-old property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro. They split in 2017, and he has since started dating 53-year-old British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Following her breakup with San Pietro, Princess Diana told Harper’s Bazaar that they still are friends.

“I’ve been really lucky,” she said. “I’ve always had really lovely, straightforward boyfriends. Whenever anything exciting happens in my life, or sad, the serious boyfriends I’ve had will be the first to get in touch and the first to be supportive.”