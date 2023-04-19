‘Progressive hysteria’ – Israeli minister’s tweet compared to Nazi slogan

Education Minister Yoav Kisch with Israeli students at the 2023 March of the Living in Poland. (Twitter/Screenshot)

“All of this progressive woke hysterics is counterproductive. I moved from the United States because of idiocy like this,” Jewish civil rights attorney tells World Israel News.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli minister’s tweet on Tuesday calling for unity among Jewish people on Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) was slammed by left-wing critics for allegedly being similar to a Nazi-era slogan.

“One nation! One flag! One country! We will remember and not forget,” Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote on Twitter underneath a photo of himself and Israeli students at the March of the Living, an annual event in Poland commemorating victims of the Holocaust.

But some left-wing activists interpreted Kisch’s tweet as bearing resemblance to the Nazi slogan “one nation, one Reich, one leader.”

נזכור ולא נשכח. pic.twitter.com/0nnMFspGPG — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) April 18, 2023

Although Hebrew-language news site Walla reported that Kisch’s tweet had sparked a backlash, the response appeared to be limited to far-left activists on Twitter.

No Israeli lawmakers from the opposition parties criticized Kisch’s tweet; nor did the heads of prominent NGOs or Holocaust memorial organizations.

Civil rights attorney Brooke Goldstein, founder of the End Jew Hatred movement, told World Israel News that the left-wing criticism of Kisch’s comments were nonsensical.

“This is absolute insanity. There is nothing wrong with declaring, with pride, that the Jewish nation is one nation, with one flag,” Goldstein said.

“All of this progressive woke hysterics is counterproductive. I moved from the United States because of idiocy like this. Let’s not infect our great country.”

In Israel, Yom HaShoah is typically a day of national unity, in which citizens unite across political and cultural barriers to mourn the victims of the genocide. However, this year’s Yom HaShoah was marked by incidents of stark politicization.

An El Al pilot on a New York-bound flight chose to compare potential reforms to Israel’s judicial system to events in Nazi-era Germany and insinuated that a Holocaust-like atrocity could occur in Israel should the court overhaul take place.

Also on Tuesday, Yom Hashoah, Likud MK Boaz Bismuth was harassed during a memorial event in a Tel Aviv synagogue by anti-government protesters. Despite some attendees asking the demonstrators to respect the sanctity of the event, the heckling continued until Bismuth was forced to leave the premises, fearing the event would turn violent.