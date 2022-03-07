Putin’s mistress and kids laying low in Switzerland — report

Putin’s alleged mistress and young children reportedly hiding in Swiss chalet while his ex-wife and adult daughters are said to be holed up in underground bunker near Mongolia.

By World Israel News Staff

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s mistress is reportedly hiding out in Switzerland with their four children, the New York Post reported Monday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic medal-winning rhythmic gymnast who has been linked to Putin for years but never formally confirmed her relationship with him, is believed to be hunkering down in the European country until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes to an end.

While Putin is notoriously tight-lipped about his personal life and has not confirmed how many children he has, media reports indicate that he fathered Kabaeva’s two sons and two daughters.

“The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine [Kabaeva] does also,” an unnamed source told the Post.

Although Switzerland has generally remained neutral during world conflicts, the country decided to join the European Union and the United States in levying harsh sanctions against Russian citizens.

It’s unclear if Kabaeva’s Swiss citizenship would spare her from a potential freeze on her assets.

All of Kabaeva’s children are believed to be under the age of 10. Putin has two adult daughters, ages 35 and 36, from his marriage to Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

Putin and Shkrebneva divorced in 2013, reportedly due to his affair with Kabaeva.

An anonymous source told the Post that Kabaeva wears a wedding ring and that she may have married Putin in a secret ceremony in the Russian Orthodox church.

Earlier this week, a Russian professor charged that Putin had moved his ex-wife and adult daughters to an underground bunker in the Altai Mountains, near Russia’s border with Mongolia.

The bunker reportedly was built to withstand a nuclear bomb attack.

In November 2020, Russian outlet Proekt reported that Putin fathered a daughter with his housekeeper, Svetlana Krivonogikh, in an extramarital affair during the 1990s.

Shortly after the report was released, Proekt was shut down by the Russian government.

Both Putin and Kirvonogikh have refused to comment on the rumors.