Qatari diplomat vying to chair a UN human rights forum incited hate against Jews

By TPS

A Qatari diplomat vying for a seat on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) forum has incited hate against Jews, Gays, and western Nations, the UN Watch has exposed.

In a letter sent today to Federico Villegas, the president of the UNHRC, the watchdog group called on the UN to reject Qatar’s bid to become chair of a UN forum on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, which will open at the end of November, on account of Ambassador Hend Al-Muftah’s “racist tropes about Jews, bigoted attacks on gays, and disinformation and conspiracy theories about Western societies and liberalism.”

Al-Muftah, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Office at Geneva is jockeying to become Chair of the United Nations Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law. The forum seeks to promote dialogue and cooperation.

“Ambassador Hend Al-Muftah is a rabid anti-Semite who for well over a decade has been tweeting vile hate against Jews and gays, while spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation about Western countries. She is the last person in the world who should head a UN forum on human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, an independent human rights monitoring organization based in Geneva.

UN Watch released on Monday a new report that documents a sample of Al-Fatah’s many bigoted remarks.

“The Jews focused their investments in industry and the media, and that is why they dominated, tyrannized and ruled the world,” she alleged in one tweet.

“The American zionist controls the U.S. media,” and “thus it is well-targeted for achieving their anti-Islam everywhere!” she accused in another.

“We learned from a young age that the Jews are our enemies!” She said, apparently a testament to the Qatari educational system.

“To despicable lies, dangerous anti-Semitic tropes, discrimination against gays and disinformation, the UN cannot give sanction. On the contrary, hatred must be exposed and condemned at the highest levels,” said Neuer.

“Accordingly, we urge the UNHRC president to summarily reject the nomination of Qatari Ambassador Hend Al-Muftah to become Chair of the United Nations Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, and we appeal to him and the Secretary-General — as well as to all UN member states — to denounce her bigotry,” the letter demands.

Qatar’s chances of winning the post are high due to its influence at the UN in Geneva. Qatar sponsored a $20 million “Hall of Qatar” next to the UN Human Rights Council chamber, and its GDP dwarfs that of Bahamas and Togo, its two competitors for the post.

As a result, Al-Muftah was expected to easily secure the appointment in the coming weeks by the president of the 47-nation Human Rights Council, Villegas of Argentina.

“But now that Al-Muftah’s bigotry has been exposed, we trust that her bid will be rejected,” said Neuer.