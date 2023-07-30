‘Relief and happiness’ – Suspect arrested for antisemitic vandalism

William Klare, who is suspected of trashing a Brooklyn yoga studio with antisemitic vandalism, seen in July 2023. (Twitter/Screenshot)

A Bronx man is facing burglary and hate crime charges after ripping a mezuzah from a yoga studio’s doorway, drawing large swastika on blackboard inside the business.

By World Israel News Staff

A man suspected of antisemitic vandalism that damaged a New York City yoga studio was arrested by police after security camera footage of his rampage was distributed by the authorities.

Bronx resident William Klare was taken into custody on Friday. He is expected to be indicted on charges of burglary, harassment and criminal trespass, along with additional hate crime charges, according to VIN News.

Klare is believed to be the suspect captured on video last week breaking into a Brooklyn yoga studio, ripping a mezuzah from a door frame, drawing a large swastika on a chalkboard, and writing a message expressing support for Nazis.

A local Brooklyn man who recognized Klare from the security footage, which was published by the police, called 911.

He followed Klare around the neighborhood for about 45 minutes, giving directions to dispatchers over the phone until officers arrested him.

The yoga studio’s owner, Katia Riva, told VIN that she and her staff “all feel such relief and happiness. We are very glad they got him, it’s great. He’s getting what he deserved.”

Riva, who is not Jewish, said that she had received the mezuzah as a gift from a client. She added that because she is from Russia, she initially thought that her national origin was the reason for the vandalism.

“I’m upset, and I feel violated,” she told Gothamist. She added she believed the attack was antisemitic, as she has other religious symbols displayed in the studio that were not touched.

Riva explained that when her staff had first discovered the aftermath of the rampage, they initially believed the studio was simply left in disarray.

“At first they thought it was just a mess,” she said. “As they were cleaning everything, they realized there was a swastika and somebody did it on purpose.”