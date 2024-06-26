Rep. Bowman and The Squad’s election denial

Democrats either win elections and that’s people power, or they lose elections and that’s big money.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The struggle between Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a supporter of cop killers, a militant racist and outright loon, and George Latimer, a mainstream Democrat, came down to more than one congressional district in New York. It was about the ‘Squad’ narrative.

The Squad, like all radicals, never loses elections. Instead its members portrayed themselves as the embodiment of people power who never legitimately lose elections.

They’re always contending against ‘machine politics’ by powerful billionaires (never mind that billionaires and millionaires have made them a going concern in the first place) and when they lose, it’s only because the elections were bought.

AOC knew Rep. Bowman would lose. Seemingly so did he.

That’s why rather than running on issues the voters might care about, they ran on setting up the narrative that the only possible reason they might lose would be AIPAC and New York Jews.

Rep. Bowman predictably lost but the narrative remains firmly entrenched on the Left which insists that rather than being rejected by the voters, this was a ‘bought’ election in which a congressman who secured a spot on Colbert right before the election never had a chance.

Democrats like to talk a lot about election denial, but it comes in more than one form. This is the brand of election denial that leftists favor.

Either they win elections and that’s people power or they lose elections and that’s big money.

Beyond the narrative, what they’re really doing is delegitimizing elections that they don’t win.

And that is what the Left does with everything.