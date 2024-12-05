Report: Israel proposes limited ceasefire and partial hostage deal

Hamas hands over captives to the custody of the International Red Cross in Rafah, November 28th, 2023. (Flash90)

Sources say Hamas may finally be ready to accept a deal, as Israeli negotiators reportedly propose a 42-60 day ceasefire, including freeing of all female captives and male captives over 50.

By World Israel News Staff

In an effort to break a months-long stalemate in negotiations with the Hamas terror organization, Israel has presented brokers with an updated proposal aimed at securing the release of some of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza and initiating a temporary ceasefire, according to two Israeli officials cited in a report by Axios.

The new proposal, discussed in a high-level meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, builds on a previous proposal from August which ultimately failed to break the deadlock between Hamas and Israel.

Key adjustments were made in the new proposal to focus on an initial phase of implementation, with Israeli officials citing signs of increased flexibility from Hamas, saying the terror group may now be prepared to make the compromises necessary to achieve a ceasefire agreement.

Central to the deal is a potential truce lasting between 42 and 60 days, mirroring terms from earlier discussions.

Israel has also proposed the release of all surviving female hostages, all male hostages over the age of 50, and those in critical medical condition.

The revised approach accounts for the possibility that some hostages in these categories may no longer be alive, reducing the number of individuals Israel is demanding in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted of murder.

The updated framework was conveyed to Hamas through Egyptian intermediaries during meetings in Cairo earlier this week, Axios reported.

An adviser to Trump told Axios that the incoming administration supports the deal, provided it aligns with Israel’s terms. “The urgency of reaching an agreement cannot be overstated,” the adviser said.

Israeli officials remain cautiously optimistic that the adjusted framework could revive talks and lay the groundwork for broader negotiations in the future.