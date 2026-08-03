Report: Israel was hours from joining massive strike on Iran before Trump pulled the plug

Israel was reportedly set to join a massive US military strike on Iran before President Donald Trump abruptly called off the operation after urgent appeals from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, which argued a breakthrough in negotiations was imminent.

According to N12 News, Israeli officials told Washington the operation would only be worthwhile if it directly targeted the Iranian regime and crippled Tehran’s economic infrastructure, rather than carrying out limited military strikes.

Trump later revealed the attack would have been the largest US military operation since World War II, but said he chose to give diplomacy one last chance after Gulf leaders assured him a deal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and curbing Iran’s nuclear program was within reach. He warned, however, that the military option remains ready if negotiations fail.