Rocket from Gaza damages home in Sderot

It was the second attack from the Strip in two days after a lull of several months.

By World Israel News Staff

Gaza-based terrorists launched a rocket at Israel Wednesday night, gaining a direct hit on a home in the southern city of Sderot, one of the most hard-hit targets of attacks from the Strip.

There were no casualties reported. However, four people were treated for trauma, according to Magen David Adom.

Hamas, the terrorist group that rules Gaza, has been threatening Israel over the arrest of rioters at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount last Friday and throughout the recent days of unrest in Jerusalem’s Old City.

On Monday evening, Gaza terrorists fired rockets at civilian communities in southern Israel, breaking a months-long period of calm near the border. There were no casualties and no damage.

Monday’s attack, reportedly carried out by terror groups other than Hamas, triggered a retaliatory air strike from the Israeli air force.

“The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what unfolds in the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement explaining why it targeted Hamas.

Throughout Wednesday, as nationalist Jews were planning flag march in the Old City in response to the Arab violence, Hamas threatened an escalation. “Our finger is on the trigger,” a spokesman said.

“The leadership of the occupation will bear full responsibility for the consequences of this Flag March or any other dangerous and provocative actions,” the terrorist group warned.

Israeli police prevented the marchers from reaching the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City.